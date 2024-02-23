<p>Avalanche has confirmed a block finalization stall, preventing blocks from being accepted on the primary network, with developers currently investigating.</p>\r\n<p>“Developers across the community are currently investigating a stall in block finalization that is preventing blocks from being accepted on the Primary Network.” Avalanche stated in an incident <a href="https://status.avax.network/incidents/qmx0s7zk6gkm">report</a> at 6:30 a.m. ET.</p>\r\n<p>Data from an Avalanche <a href="https://subnets.avax.network/c-chain">blockchain explorer</a> shows that the last block on the Avalanche subnets (P-Chain, X-Chain and C-Chain) appears to have been more than an hour ago, coinciding with the alert.</p>\r\n<p>"The issue seems to be a gossip-related mempool management bug, which is purely a code-related bug, and not an issue with performance handling," Kevin Sekniqi, co-founder of Avalanche developer Ava Labs, later <a href="https://x.com/kevinsekniqi/status/1761012545131774099?s=20">clarified</a>, having previously suggested the incident seemed to relate to a new wave of inscriptions. "Inscriptions seem to have hit the edge case, but inscriptions did not affect performance," he added.</p>\r\n<p>Avalanche updated the incident report at 11 a.m. ET, stating "Avalanche Validators provision a stake-weighted bandwidth allocation for each peer and this buggy logic led to each node saturating their allocation with useless transaction gossip. This dynamic prevented pull queries issued by the validator from being processed in a timely manner and led to consensus stalling (as no polls were being handled)."</p>\r\n<p>The team requested validators to update their nodes to AvalancheGo v1.11.1 to address the issue. "As soon as a sufficient amount of stake upgrades to this release, consensus should return to normal," it said.</p>\r\n<p>At 11:36 a.m. ET Avalanche said that block finalization on the primary network was resuming and the team was monitoring stability. The team finally confirmed the incident had been resolved at 12:43 p.m. ET — some six hours after the outage began.</p>\r\n<h2>Prior Avalanche outages</h2>\r\n<p>Prior to today, there was a <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2023/03/23/avalanche-blockchains-x-and-c-networks-see-brief-outage/">brief outage</a> in March 2023, affecting subnets C-chain and X-Chain.</p>\r\n<p>On Feb. 1, block ingestion on Avalanche <a href="https://status.avax.network/incidents/4vq54hv6b9t4">was delayed</a> due to an issue with an infrastructure provider, though it did not affect the performance or stability of the Avalanche network or any Subnets, the team <a href="https://status.avax.network/incidents/4vq54hv6b9t4">said</a> at the time.</p>\r\n<p>Layer 1 blockchain competitor Solana also suffered an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276237/solana-network-restarts-after-outage-that-lasted-five-hours">outage</a> earlier this month following a series of such incidents during 2022.</p>\r\n<p><em>Updated with additional details throughout.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>