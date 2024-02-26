<p>Ark Invest offloaded 96,435 Coinbase shares across three of its exchange-traded funds last week, worth around $16 million, according to the company’s latest trade filing.</p>\r\n<p>Of the total Coinbase shares sold over the past seven days, the investment management firm sold 54,307 shares ($9 million) from its Innovation ETF, 28,222 shares ($4.7 million) from its Next Generation Internet ETF, and 13,906 shares from its Fintech Innovation ETF ($2.3 million).</p>\r\n<p>Ark has continued to rebalance its fund weightings amid a surge in COIN’s price, up more than 30% over the past month. However, COIN ended last week down more than 12%.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase stock traded for $165.98 at market close on Friday, down nearly 3% on the day, <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">according to</a> TradingView. The stock is up around 160% over the past year but remains more than 50% down from an all-time high of $342.98 set during the crypto bull market peak of November 2021.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279019"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1252px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279019 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-26-at-09.32.44.png" alt="COIN/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1242" height="558" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">COIN/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Ark’s latest sales come after Coinbase <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277726/coinbase-beats-q4-estimates-as-transaction-revenue-rises-to-529-million">exceeded analysts’ forecasts</a> for the fourth quarter, with the crypto exchange announcing revenues of $953.8 million, an increase from $629.1 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-revenue/embed" title="Coinbase's Revenue" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Ark Invest sells $8.2 million worth of Robinhood shares</h2>\r\n<p>Ark Invest also sold 565,491 Robinhood shares last week — worth around $8.2 million — from its Next Generation Internet and Fintech Innovation funds.</p>\r\n<p>Shares in the stock and crypto trading app closed at $14.48 on Friday, increasing more than nearly 8% for the week and 30% over the past month.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279020"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1252px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279020 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-26-at-09.49.04.png" alt="HOOD/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1242" height="558" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">HOOD/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-HOOD/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>In January, Robinhood <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272177/robinhood-lists-all-11-spot-bitcoin-etfs">listed</a> all the new U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs for clients with retirement and brokerage accounts.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>