<p>Last week, VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF took some market watchers by surprise when its daily activity exploded and the fledgling investment product registered <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278250/vanecks-spot-bitcoin-etf-volume-skyrockets-over-1000-day-before-lower-fee-comes-into-effect">more than $400 million</a> in trading volume, an increase of more than 1,400% when compared to the exchange-trade fund's second most active day.</p>\r\n<p>VanEck's ETF, ticker HODL, which scored $25.5 million in trading volume on its launch day last month, had been consistently reporting daily trading volumes of less than $10 million previous to the $400-million spike on Feb. 20. For all of last week, HODL netted positive inflows of $17 million, according to CoinShares.</p>\r\n<p>So what drove the hundreds of millions of dollars in trading volume if the ETF added just $17 million for the entire week?</p>\r\n<p>"We have noticed a few of the ETFs have experienced this in Europe too. We suspect there are some quant funds executing high-frequency intraday trades," CoinShares's Head of Research James Butterfill told The Block, adding that "some ETFs get used for high frequency trades, but it is typically futures that are used."</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279161"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1048px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-279161" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-26-at-2.17.07 PM.png" alt="" width="1038" height="449" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF trading volume. Image: The Block Research.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Hard to know 'who or why someone buys an ETF'</h2>\r\n<p>In high-frequency trading, investment banks, hedge funds and institutional investors use computers — employing algorithms — to execute an extremely high number of trades at lightning-fast speeds.</p>\r\n<p>VanEck did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But last week the investment manager's Head of Product Management Ed Lopez told The Block: "Because ETFs trade on the secondary market, it can be challenging to know who or why someone buys an ETF."</p>\r\n<p>In total, spot bitcoin ETFs have reported nearly $52 billion in cumulative trading volume since they began trading last month, according to Yahoo Finance data compiled by The Block. Overall, the products have taken in a net of $5.8 billion since launch, according to CoinShares.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>VanEck's HODL spot bitcoin ETF was not the only one of the new instruments to experience erratic trading last week. WisdomTree's product, ticker BTCW, also saw a precipitous climb in daily activity on Feb. 20 when it jumped to $223 million in daily trading volume. The exchange-traded fund's previous high was $33.1 million on Feb. 1, according to Yahoo Finance data compiled by The Block.</p>\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-5">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="3536fade-ec3f-4b57-9c7a-84bbc0758589">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>The day following the volume spikes in VanEck and WisdomTree's products, they reverted to trading levels consistent with their prior performance. On Feb. 21, VanEck and WisdomTree's spot bitcoin ETFs registered a trading volume of $17.4 million and $7.3 million, respectively, according to Yahoo Finance data compiled by The Block.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>"<span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3 r-1loqt21" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HOLD&amp;src=cashtag_click">HOLD</a></span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> and </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3 r-1loqt21" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24BTCW&amp;src=cashtag_click">BTCW</a></span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> volume back to normal today," Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1760362762448875861">posted to X</a> on Feb. 21. "It was just one crazy day to remember and now it's over, gives credence to the 'algo testing' theory or some kind of arbing bt ETFs/exchanges vs some kind of retail buying frenzy."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>