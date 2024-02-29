<p>MixMob, creator of an eponymous Solana-based blockchain racing game, announced it has licensed Star Wars' iconic stormtrooper. </p>\r\n<p>The game-maker, which has been backed by investors like Solana Ventures and Arthur Hayes, said the licensing of the popular movie character serves as "<span style="font-weight: 400;">the initiation of MixMob's official licensing strategy, with plans to secure three additional licenses in 2024."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MixMob is a web3</span> racing game that bills itself to be a mix of "Clash Royale and Mario Kart."</p>\r\n<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">Embracing the essence of remix culture, MixMob is set to revolutionize the mobile gaming landscape by integrating the original stormtrooper into its debut card racing game, MixMob: Racer 1," the company said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>The game is currently only available on desktop, but there are plans to launch MixMob on mobile devices during the second quarter of this year, the company said in its statement.</p>\r\n<h2>Rallying under stormtrooper banner</h2>\r\n<p>MixMob is led by CEO <span style="font-weight: 400;">Simon Viera, who previously worked at Electronic Arts, according to his LinkedIn profile. "Our vision is to create dynamic teams and factions that rally under the banner of the original stormtroopers, transforming them into symbols of unity and competition within the game," he said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>The company raised $7 million about two years ago, according to a <a href="https://mixmoborigin.medium.com/mixmob-raises-7-million-in-latest-seed-funding-round-7589cc2fe75b">MixMob post</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>