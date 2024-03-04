<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Terraform Labs has challenged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s objection to the company’s retention payment of Dentons U.S. LLC as special counsel in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, in a filing submitted to a Delaware court on Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279755/sec-terraform-labs-suspicious-payment-to-lawyers"><span style="font-weight: 400;">SEC requested the court to deny</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Terraform Labs’ retention of Dentons’ as its counsel, taking issue with the company’s $166 million payment to lawyers. SEC claimed that a part of this “suspicious” amount was transferred to “an opaque slush fund,” and that the transfer was made deliberately to avoid paying possible judgment from its enforcement action.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Monday’s </span><a href="https://document.epiq11.com/document/getdocumentbycode?docId=4302758&amp;projectCode=TEF&amp;source=DM"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Terraform Labs again requested authority to pay legal expenses, which it said is imperative in defending against the SEC’s litigation and complying with the ongoing investigation from the Department of Justice. The objections made by the SEC are without merit and should be overruled, Terraform Labs said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“That the SEC, the very party pursuing the Debtor in the SEC Enforcement Action, filed such a vehement objection to the Debtor’s spending its own funds to ensure an adequate defense in the SEC Enforcement Action is a troubling example of government overreach,” Terraform Labs said in the filing. The company claimed that the SEC’s true motives are to distract its focus before the upcoming March 25 trial.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company also argued that the SEC’s accusations regarding the retention of Dentons include incorrect legal interpretations and false claims.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Terraform Labs filed for </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273683/terraform-labs-files-chapter-11-bankruptcy-in-delaware"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chapter 11 bankruptcy</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Jan. 21, with estimated assets and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, according to its filing at the time. It </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275292/terraform-labs-says-bankruptcy-helps-afford-appeal-against-secs-fraud-lawsuit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said in January</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the bankruptcy protection would allow the company to pursue an appeal against the SEC.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>