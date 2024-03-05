<p>More than 31.5 million ether has now been staked on Ethereum’s proof-of-stake consensus layer, the Beacon Chain, totaling $115 billion in value.</p>\r\n<p>The amount of ether staked on the Beacon Chain is almost <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276654/ether-supply-staked">26% of its supply</a>, with over 980,000 individual validator stakes involved.</p>\r\n<p>Following the recent rise in the price of ETH (currently at $3700), the value of the total staked assets has now exceeded $115 billion. This is a sizable portion of ETH’s market cap of $440 billion, underscoring the amount of Ethereum’s economic security.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/cumulative-eth-deposited-to-beacon-chain-and-validators/embed" title="Cumulative ETH Deposited to Beacon Chain and Validators" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In proof-of-stake networks like Ethereum, which transitioned to PoS with The Merge, economic security is crucial.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The concept here is that to attack the network, for instance, by reversing transactions or conducting a double-spend attack, an entity would need to control at least half of the total validator stake, or $57 billion. This amount represents a significant financial hurdle, making such attacks economically impractical.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The surge in ether staking was notably influenced by the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226036/ethereum-shapella-upgrade-goes-live">Shapella upgrade</a> in April 2023, which allowed users and validators to withdraw their staked ether, leading to an influx of over 11 million ETH being staked post-upgrade.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The introduction of liquid staking solutions like Lido and Rocket Pool has further facilitated staking by allowing for the staking of amounts less than 32 ETH and enabling the use of staked assets as collateral in DeFi. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lido Finance validators currently represent over 31% of the total ETH staked.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>