<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced Thursday that it is adding BNB, BTC and ETH spot trading pairs with the Japanese yen (JPY) on its global platform and Japanese trading arm, scheduled for March 12. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Upon commencement, the exchange said it will start a zero-fee promotion for the new yen-crypto pairs that lasts one month, according to its </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-adds-bnb-jpy-btc-jpy-eth-jpy-trading-pairs-and-launches-zero-fee-trading-for-jpy-spot-trading-pairs-c5699841e8a749ce9c5f57bc18b5db8f"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance has recently been expanding its ties with Japan, after setting up the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263108/binance-japan-13-new-tokens-near-optimism"><span style="font-weight: 400;">local trading division</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in August, re-entering the market after 2021. Binance's global platform was discontinued for residents in Japan last December, according to its </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/en-JP/support/announcement/discontinuation-of-binance-global-platform-for-residents-in-japan-f347c6a7797d4d4190d20edc4f350098"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance has been expanding its presence in Japan, including a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252894/binance-looks-to-issue-stablecoins-in-japan-with-mufg-unit-by-end-of-2024"><span style="font-weight: 400;">partnership</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB) to study fiat-based stablecoins, aiming to launch yen and other fiat-based tokens by the end of 2024. Binance Japan said that it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263108/binance-japan-13-new-tokens-near-optimism"><span style="font-weight: 400;">aims to list 100 tokens</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. With the three additional trading pairs, the exchange would offer 50 tokens on the platform.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japan has been amending local rules in favor of the local crypto industry. In December, the Japanese cabinet approved a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269200/japan-seeks-to-exempt-companies-from-tax-on-unrealized-crypto-gains-reports"><span style="font-weight: 400;">revision to the tax regime</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that would exempt companies from paying taxes for unrealized crypto gains. Last month, the country's cabinet </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277966/japan-vc-invest-crypto-web3-startups"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved a proposal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that would allow venture capital firms to invest directly in crypto startups.</span></p>