<p>Optimism Foundation, which supports the Ethereum Layer 2 project Optimism, said it is privately selling approximately 19.5 million governance tokens — valued at over $89 million at <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248388/optimism-op-usd">current prices</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The terms of the private sale and the identity of the buyer have not been disclosed.</p>\r\n<p>The tokens will be subject to a lockup period of two years, according to <a href="https://gov.optimism.io/t/token-sale-march-2024/7760">an official announcement</a>, but the purchaser will still be able to delegate tokens to unaffiliated third parties for governance votes. "Optimism has entered into a private token sale of approximately 19.5M OP tokens," the announcement posted on Optimism's governance forum read. </p>\r\n<p>The project claims "the tokens come from the unallocated portion of the OP token treasury, and are part of the Foundation's original working budget of 30% of the initial OP token supply."</p>\r\n<p>Optimism also notified that several transactions related to the private sale will occur in the coming days. </p>\r\n<p>This was not the first time the foundation revealed a private token sale. It sold <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252205/optimism-selling-162-million-in-tokens-flags-imminent-transfer">116 million OP tokens</a> in September 2023, valued at over $160 million at the time.</p>\r\n<h2>'Bad taste'</h2>\r\n<p>The news of the latest OP private sale has not been universally well-received by the wider Ethereum community.</p>\r\n<p>The Daily Gwei founder Anthony Sassano <a href="https://twitter.com/sassal0x/status/1765896184940658955">shared</a> his opinion that "private sales with zero transparency like this just leave a really bad taste in my mouth" on X.</p>\r\n<p>Another X user sarcastically <a href="https://twitter.com/0xBoboShanti/status/1765758686452949397">claimed</a>: "It's not dumping if it's a private sale. Right?"</p>\r\n<p>Despite some unfavorable opinions, the price of Optimism's OP token is up nearly 3% over the past 24 hours, according to The Block's price data.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_281282"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1231px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-281282 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/OPUSD_2024-03-08_11-50-45.png" alt="Optimism OP token" width="1221" height="607" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">OP token's price chart | <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248388/optimism-op-usd">The Block</a></span></p></div>