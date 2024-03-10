<p>Kevin Rose, co-founder of NFT project PROOF, has liquidated over $1.2 million worth of NFTs, but denied rumors that he’s exiting the Web3 space entirely.</p>\r\n<p>“I’ve been pruning my NFT collection lately. Primarily because I believe mass adoption is still further out, and classic cryptocurrency will outperform,” Rose <a class="c-link" href="https://x.com/kevinrose/status/1766861238821429674?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://x.com/kevinrose/status/1766861238821429674?s=20" data-sk="tooltip_parent">wrote</a> in a post on X. “That said, I’m still collecting.”</p>\r\n<p>On March 9, Rose liquidated several high-worth NFTs, including a <a class="c-link" href="https://eth.nftscan.com/0xa7d8d9ef8d8ce8992df33d8b8cf4aebabd5bd270/78000531" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://eth.nftscan.com/0xa7d8d9ef8d8ce8992df33d8b8cf4aebabd5bd270/78000531" data-sk="tooltip_parent">work</a> in the Fidenza series by Tyler Hobbs for 142 ETH and a one-of-one <a class="c-link" href="https://eth.nftscan.com/0x41a322b28d0ff354040e2cbc676f0320d8c8850d/1971" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://eth.nftscan.com/0x41a322b28d0ff354040e2cbc676f0320d8c8850d/1971" data-sk="tooltip_parent">work</a> by artist XCOPY for 151.2 ETH. Rose also burned two ENS domains and revoked the record for his main domains, claiming the move was in the interest of privacy. </p>\r\n<p>“I’m, as always, diversifying versus praying a single collection or bag works out. Also, I am right-sizing my collection exposure only to what I’m willing to lose in the short term,” Rose explained on X.</p>\r\n<p>Rose elaborated on his collecting philosophy in a <a class="c-link" href="https://www.fastcompany.com/90926347/kevin-rose-moonbirds-mythics-nft-proof-collective-crypto-winter" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.fastcompany.com/90926347/kevin-rose-moonbirds-mythics-nft-proof-collective-crypto-winter" data-sk="tooltip_parent">July 2023 interview</a> with Fast Company. “When I’m buying a Tyler Hobbs, I’m buying it to hold for decades, because it’s a beautiful piece of art. Not because it’s some type of currency,” he reportedly said.</p>\r\n<p>Rose’s company PROOF was <a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277905/bored-apes-creator-yuga-labs-acquires-proof-takes-over-moonbirds-nft-brand" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/277905/bored-apes-creator-yuga-labs-acquires-proof-takes-over-moonbirds-nft-brand" data-sk="tooltip_parent">acquired last month</a> by Yuga Labs, which took over the Moonbirds brand, one of the few NFT projects in the public domain. The size of the deal was not publicly revealed.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>