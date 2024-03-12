Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$71,387.50 -1.04%
ETHUSD
$3,978.51 -1.36%
LTCUSD
$98.35 -8.21%
SOLUSD
$149.94 -7.55%