<p>Solana NFT marketplace Tensor announced it will issue a governance token.</p>
<p>In a <a href="https://twitter.com/TensorFdn/status/1767616700609171508?t=hZCL0eyWvDJGYAaCl3Fstw&amp;s=19">post to X</a>, Tensor Foundation teased issuing the TNSR token, though without providing many details. "NFTs today are a niche community on the fringes of the web. NFTs tomorrow will power products, businesses and entire industries. NFT traders will go from thousands — to billions," the organization said on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Tensor also said it has handled nearly $2.2 billion in trading volume for Solana NFTs. That's more than $2 billion in additional trading compared to the mere $7 million in NFT volume Tensor <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217651/tensor-the-blur-of-solana-raises-3-million-in-seed-funding">said it had overseen</a> as of last March. The marketplace launched in late 2022.</p>
<p>"To date, Tensor protocols have traded over $2 billion worth of Solana NFTs. In the last 90 days they facilitated over 70% of Solana's NFT trading volume (wash trading removed)," Tensor Foundation also said in Tuesday's post.</p>
<p>Trading volumes for Solana NFTs, which have always trailed far behind those for non-fungible tokens minted on Ethereum, have increased steadily since late last year. More than $200 million worth of Solana NFTs traded hands each month between December and February, according to <a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/blockchains/solana?headerPeriod=all">CryptoSlam! data</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/nft-overview/nft-trade-volume-by-chain/embed" title="NFT Trade Volume by Chain" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>&nbsp;</p>
<h2>'Blur of Solana'</h2>
<p>Last March, Tensor, which branded itself as "the Blur of Solana," announced it had raised $3 million in a seed funding round. Placeholder VC led the round, which also included Solana Ventures and Solana co-founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal.</p>
<p>The idea behind Tensor labeling itself as "the Blur of Solana" was part of a strategy to position its marketplace as one that caters to pro traders of Solana NFTs.</p>