<p>Yesterday was yet another day of record inflows for the recently approved bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States.</p>
<p>On March 12, net bitcoin ETF inflows hit over $1 billion, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/bitmexresearch/status/1767807895645634867?s=46&amp;t=oHf46otX4Di1EPF3Xc_kDA">data</a> from BitMEX Research.</p>
<p>At the same time, Blackrock's IBIT product — which, earlier this week, crossed 200,000 BTC in assets under management — saw a record $849 million inflow.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-ibit-volumes/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>In bitcoin terms, it was a record 14,706 BTC <a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1767808132879692138">inflow</a>.</p>
<p>Total net bitcoin ETF inflows since Jan. 11, 2024 <a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1767809000597336255">reached</a> $4.1 billion.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-total-net-flow/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Total Net Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>As of yesterday, spot bitcoin ETFs now <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282002/spot-bitcoin-etfs-market-share-futures-etfs">hold</a> upward of 90% of the daily trading volume market share for ETFs offering bitcoin exposure — an all-time high. Bitcoin futures ETFs, meanwhile, now claim just 10% of the market share.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-vs-futures-bitcoin-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot vs Futures Bitcoin ETF Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>"To see more than $1 billion of net inflows, a new record, more than a month since launch is nothing short of impressive for any ETF," noted The Block's VP of Research, George Calle.</p>
<p>"The U.S. spot <span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin </span>ETFs have been widely successful well beyond even the most optimistic expectations," GSR Research Analyst Brian Rudick <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282044/spot-bitcoin-etfs-have-been-an-absurd-success-and-blown-away-expectations-in-just-two-months">told</a> The Block yesterday. "Their $10 billion-plus of inflows in just two months is approaching what most thought they would do in the first year, and there are arguments for why inflows may increase from here, like greater issuer sales efforts, their addition to wealth manager product offerings, and normalizing GBTC outflows."</p>