<p>Ark Invest sold another 106,000 Coinbase shares across three of its exchange-traded funds on Tuesday, worth $27.2 million, according to the company's latest trade filing.</p>
<p>The Cathie Wood-led investment firm offloaded 66,387 shares ($17.1 million) from its Innovation ETF (ARKK), 9,123 shares ($2.3 million) from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and 30,490 shares ($7.8 million) from its Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).</p>
<p>Following the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281921/ark-invest-sells-69-million-usd-coinbase-shares">$69 million</a> worth of COIN Ark sold on Monday, the investment manager has offloaded nearly $100 million worth of Coinbase shares already this week as it continues to rebalance its fund weightings amid a continued price surge for the stock. </p>
<p>Ark's investment strategy aims to let no individual holding take up more than 10% of an ETF's portfolio to maintain diversification within its funds. According to the firm's latest disclosures, Coinbase remains the largest holding within the ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETFs — with current weightings at 10.9%, 12.1% and 12.4%, respectively.</p>
<p>ARKK's Coinbase holdings have a market value of $852 million, with ARKW and ARKF's COIN weightings valued at $211 million and $143 million at current prices. Overall, the ARKK, ARKW and ARKF funds are up 67.6%, 96.9% and 93.3% over the past year, respectively.</p>
<p>Coinbase stock reached a yearly high of $256.14 at market close on Tuesday, up 12% over the past week and 48% year-to-date, <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">according to</a> TradingView. COIN is trading at the highest level since December 2021, but remains 25% down from an all-time high of $342.98 set in the month prior.</p>

<div id="attachment_282161"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1244px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-282161 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-13-at-09.55.39.png" alt="COIN/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1234" height="560" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">COIN/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>

<p>Coinbase is currently valued at $47.6 billion, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price">data dashboard</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p>