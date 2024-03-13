<p>The Blast network has gone down and no blocks have been produced since around 14:05 GMT, according to a <a href="https://voyager.parsec.fi/chain#overview">Blast block explorer</a>. </p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"The Blast Mainnet has stopped producing blocks due to issues related to Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade," the project <a href="https://twitter.com/Blast_L2/status/1767924021872455902?s=20">posted on X</a>. "Core engineering contributors are working on a fix. We’ll share an update and post-mortem once the fix is live (eta 30-60 min)."</span></p>\r\n<p>The Blast network is an experimental Layer 2 network built on top of Ethereum that offers native yield on assets. The total value locked in smart contracts on the network — or contained in its Ethereum multi-sig wallet — is around $2.96 billion, <a href="https://l2beat.com/scaling/projects/blast">according to L2 Beat</a>.</p>\r\n<p>A number of protocols, including Orbit Protocol, Ring Protocol and Pac Finance, have been built on Blast or expanded to it.</p>\r\n<div class="c-scrollbar__hider" role="presentation" data-qa="slack_kit_scrollbar">\r\n<div class="c-scrollbar__child" role="presentation">\r\n<div class="c-virtual_list__scroll_container" role="list" data-qa="slack_kit_list" aria-label="James (direct message, away)">\r\n<div id="1710341929.284179" class="c-virtual_list__item" tabindex="0" role="listitem" aria-setsize="-1" data-qa="virtual-list-item" data-item-key="1710341929.284179">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__background c-message_kit__background--hovered p-message_pane_message__message c-message_kit__message p-message_pane_message__message--last" role="presentation" data-qa="message_container" data-qa-unprocessed="false" data-qa-placeholder="false">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__hover c-message_kit__hover--hovered" role="document" aria-roledescription="message" data-qa-hover="true">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__actions c-message_kit__actions--default">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__gutter">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" role="presentation" data-qa="message_content">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text">\r\n<div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text">\r\n<div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer">\r\n<div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first">\r\n<div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto">\r\n<div class="p-rich_text_section"><i data-stringify-type="italic">Disclaimer: Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, is an angel investor in Blast.</i></div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>