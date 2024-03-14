<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A U.K. judge ruled that Craig Wright is indeed not Satoshi Nakamoto or the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper, according to <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2024/03/14/craig-wright-not-satoshi-didnt-author-bitcoin-whitepaper-judge-rules/"><span class="s2">CoinDesk</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The case, lodged by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), <a href="https://www.opencrypto.org/2024-03-13-12-reasons-why-Craig-Wright-is-not-Satoshi-Nakamoto/"><span class="s2">reached</span></a> closing arguments this week, according to a post from the alliance. The group's goal was to prove that Wright, an early Bitcoin developer who claims to be the pseudonymous bitcoin creator, is not Satoshi Nakamoto. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.K. Judge James Mellor said the evidence was "overwhelming," CoinDesk reported. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Two key figures in Bitcoin's creation took the stand last month including </span><span class="s4">Adam Back, pioneer of Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus system, and early Bitcoin contributor Martti Malmi. Both disputed claims from Wright's testimony, according to previous <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278662/early-bitcoin-contributors-testify-against-craig-wright-at-copa-trial"><span class="s2">reporting</span></a> at The Block. Both argued that Wright was not Nakamoto. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">COPA first filed the lawsuit in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/101414/copa-uk-civil-suit-craig-wright-bitcoin-white-paper-copyright"><span class="s5">April 2021</span></a> and aimed to stop Wright from asserting copyright claims over the Bitcoin whitepaper and database.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>