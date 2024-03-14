<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Federal Reserve has its eyes set on a central bank digital currency and has marked it as one of its "key duties," according to Republican Majority Whip Tom Emmer. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a presentation given to Emmer's staff "earlier this Congress," the central bank listed essential duties for payment systems, including currency and the FedNow program — and at the bottom of the list are CBDCs, according to a photo Emmer posted on X on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">"If you don’t think the Fed is pursuing a CBDC, think again," the Minnesota Republican <a href="https://twitter.com/GOPMajorityWhip/status/1768076698690412746"><span class="s3">posted</span></a> on X. "The Fed gave this to my staff during a presentation earlier this Congress. They view a CBDC as one of their KEY DUTIES."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">When reached by The Block, a spokesperson for The Federal Reserve declined to comment on Emmer's remarks.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Republicans' criticism of a CBDC</h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">Republicans have voiced concerns that a CBDC could open the door for government surveillance of peoples' transactions. Emmer has advocated for his "CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act," which would prohibit the central bank from issuing a CBDC directly to individuals and block the Fed from indirectly issuing one through an intermediary. That bill was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252212/house-committee-advances-anti-cbdc-bill-despite-democratic-pushback"><span class="s3">advanced</span></a> out of the House Financial Services Committee last year and would still need a full House vote before moving onto the Senate. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">According to the Atlantic Council, 134 countries, representing 98 percent of global GDP, are exploring a CBDC in some way. Other jurisdictions, including Europe and Brazil, have entered the pilot stage for a CBDC over the past year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">Fed Chair Jerome Powell told <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281204/no-need-to-worry-about-a-cbdc-anytime-soon-fed-chair-jerome-powell-tells-lawmakers"><span class="s3">lawmakers</span></a> last week in the Senate Banking Committee that the central bank was "nowhere near" making a recommendation or adopting a CBDC. The Federal Reserve has been exploring the possibility of issuing a CBDC and released a <a href="https://www.federalreserve.gov/central-bank-digital-currency.htm"><span class="s5">report</span></a> last year examining its pros and cons. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>