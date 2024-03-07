Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$67,610.00 1.77%
ETHUSD
$3,861.82 0.44%
LTCUSD
$86.92 0.31%
SOLUSD
$146.24 0.66%