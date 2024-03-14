<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Voters who own crypto are leaning toward voting for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to a <a href="https://policy.paradigm.xyz/writing/march-2023-public-opinion-poll">poll conducted</a> by investment firm Paradigm released on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The poll found that 48 percent of crypto owners plan to vote for Trump, and 39 percent of crypto owners plan to vote for President Joe Biden. Thirteen percent are undecided. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"Notably, among crypto owners, 43% recall voting for President Biden in 2020 and just 39% of crypto voters recall voting for former President Trump that year," Paradigm said. "So it appears some of the voters President Biden is now losing to Trump are owners of crypto, possibly because of actions taken by some agencies in the Biden Administration."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Paradigm, alongside Public Opinion Strategies, conducted the poll. One thousand registered voters were polled online between Feb. 28 and March 4, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent, according to the <a href="https://policy.paradigm.xyz/writing/March-2024-Polling"><span class="s2">release</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The poll also found that 19 percent of registered voters say they have bought crypto — made up of 19 percent Democrats, 18 percent Republicans and 24 percent independent voters. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Spot bitcoin ETFs </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Since the Securities and Exchange Commission approved spot bitcoin ETFs in January, 6 percent of voters in the U.S. have invested in them, and another 6 percent say they plan to, according to the poll. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Spot crypto ETFs are, as expected, proving to be a major vehicle onboarding Americans into crypto, and may end up being a step to direct crypto ownership," Paradigm said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>