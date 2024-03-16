<p>The price of solana is rapidly approaching $200 for the first time since December 2021 and the token is now about 20% off it's all-time high.</p>\r\n<p>Solana's price is currently $196, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>. It's up 16% in the last 24 hours and has reached a market cap of $84.7 billion. The market cap has risen higher than the peak market cap seen in November 2021 and is setting new all-time highs. While solana has a lower price than at its previous peak, the supply has increased considerably, resulting in a higher market cap.</p>\r\n<p>While the crypto markets have rallied hard over the last few months, many top cryptocurrencies have experienced a pullback over the last few days. For instance, bitcoin has dropped back from $73,000 to $69,000 and ether has fallen back below the $4,000 mark. However, solana's price has bucked this latest trend.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_282946"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1944px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-282946 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-16-at-11.04.00.png" alt="" width="1934" height="1374" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Solana's price has kept rallying. Image: The Block's Price Page.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Avalanche, another Layer 1 blockchain, has also seen a recent price rally. Its token has jumped to $60 and is now back to a price range last seen in May 2022. It's up from just $9 in October 2023.</p>\r\n<p>As a result of mixed performance among Layer 1 blockchain tokens, they have remained flat overall. The GML1 Index, which tracks the performance of native tokens for Layer 1 blockchains, has stayed level for four days — showing the positive and negative price changes counteracting each other.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/crypto-indices/gmci-l1-index/embed" title="GMCI L1 Index: Layer 1 tokens" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Tokens associated with Layer 2 networks have not performed as well. The GML2 Index has dropped sharply as the prices of Layer 2 tokens have fallen lower.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>