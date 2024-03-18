<p>Changpeng Zhao, former CEO of the crypto exchange Binance, teased a new project on Monday. </p>\r\n<p>The project will be educational and have no new tokens, Zhao <a href="https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1769781668842471888">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. Other than that, he said, more details soon." </p>\r\n<p>Zhao stepped down as CEO of Binance in November 2023 in a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice. Zhao said he would plead guilty to charges related to violating the Bank Secrecy Act and agree to pay <a href="http://reported">a $50 million fine</a>. The Bank Secrecy Act requires businesses to help the government prevent money laundering and other financial crimes.</p>\r\n<p>Despite leaving Binance, Zhao's wealth grew by nearly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269245/binance-founder-cz-wealth-bloomberg-billionaires-index">$25 billion</a> last year. </p>\r\n<p>Binance is the top crypto exchange in terms of spot volume. As of March 18, Binance brought in $727.46 billion, or 46%, of this month's $1.57 trillion total spot market volume, The Block's Data Dashboard shows. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly/embed" title="Cryptocurrency Monthly Exchange Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>