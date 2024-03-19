<p>While there has been a lot of speculation and desire for spot ether ETFs to gain approval in May, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said it might be beneficial for it to move more slowly.</p>\r\n<p>"I'll take a maybe controversial view: I hope we don’t get an Ethereum ETF in May," Hougan said on a panel about bitcoin ETFs at the Digital Asset Conference in London. "I actually sort of want it to be later."</p>\r\n<p>May is the first main deadline for the SEC to approve or deny the first pending spot ether ETF applications. Initially, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274312/crypto-experts-predict-whether-a-spot-ethereum-etf-will-get-approved-in-2024">pundits were optimistic</a> about the deadline, but recently many analysts have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30">lowered their expectations</a> for it to launch by May due to a seeming lack of progress.</p>\r\n<p>Hougan explained that he believes spot ether ETFs would attract more assets if they were to launch in December instead of May.</p>\r\n<p>"I think Wall Street/traditional finance just started ingesting this giant thing called bitcoin. And they're just getting their hands around it," he said. "And I think you need to give them longer to digest."</p>\r\n<p>Hougan said he reckoned that Wall Street needs around 8-9 months to digest bitcoin before it will be ready for another ETF.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>