<p>March was a banner month for volume in the nascent spot bitcoin ETFs. </p>
<p>In March, trading volume for spot bitcoin ETFs surged to $111 million, nearly tripling February's total of $42.2 billion, according to Yahoo Finance compiled on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes">The Block Data Dashboard</a>. February marked the first full month of trading since the products debuted on January 11, and the significant increase in March highlights the growing interest in these new crypto-based financial instruments. </p>
<p>Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1775147839498207695">took to X</a> to point out how important last month was in terms of total trading volume. "Bitcoin ETFs traded $111 billion in March, which is just about triple what they did in February and January," he said. "I can't imagine April will be bigger but who knows."</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<h2>BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale dominate</h2>
<p>The three spot ETFs issued by Grayscale, BlackRock and Fidelity continue to dominate trading volume. After Monday's trading, however, Grayscale's GBTC fund surpassed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286044/spot-bitcoin-etfs-return-to-net-daily-outflows-as-grayscale-gbtc-total-outflows-eclipse-15-billion-usd">$15 billion in total outflows</a> since trading began in January. In bitcoin terms, GBTC, a decade-old trust that Grayscale converted into a spot bitcoin ETF two months ago, has dropped 46% from around 619,000 BTC to 333,619 BTC ($22 billion) since it started trading as an ETF, per CoinGlass.</p>
<p>In dollar terms, last month, BlackRock and Fidelity's spot bitcoin ETFs hit about $18 billion and $10 billion, respectively, in assets under management, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/jbutterfill/status/1774752626850075053/photo/2">CoinShares data</a>. In terms of inflows, the products issued by BlackRock and Fidelity have been the most successful.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>During yesterday's trading, spot b<span data-v-f87c67ca="">itcoin</span> ETFs returned to net outflows after recording net inflows every trading day last week. Net outflows for Monday were $85.7 million after Grayscale's fund shed $302.6 million, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>.</p>