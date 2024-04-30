<p>As April draws to a close, the month saw the lowest combined losses from crypto-related hacks and scams, security firm CertiK noted.</p>\r\n<p>“Combining all the incidents in April, we’ve confirmed ~$25.7m lost to exploits, hacks, and scams,” the blockchain security firm <a href="https://twitter.com/CertiKAlert/status/1785262226430926997">wrote</a> in a post on X, adding: “The lowest figure we’ve recorded, dating back to 2021.”</p>\r\n<p>CertiK further noted that April’s total loss represents a 141% decrease from the previous month.</p>\r\n<p>Breaking it down, the firm said that roughly $4.3 million was lost to exit scams, $129,000 was lost to flash loans, and $21 million was lost to exploits — according to the incidents it confirmed.</p>\r\n<p>In the first quarter of 2024, the industry has lost <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285312/crypto-losses-hacks-scams-336-million-usd-q1-immunefi">$336 million</a> to hacks and fraud, according to Immunefi.</p>\r\n<p>The amount of cryptocurrency funds stolen by hackers in 2023 was estimated at <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269349/crypto-users-lost-1-8-billion-in-2023-hacks-and-scams-immunefi-says">$1.8 billion</a>, half of the $4 billion recorded a year prior.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>