<p>The crypto industry has clocked up $336.3 million in losses due to hacks and scams during the first quarter so far, according to the latest <a href="http://immunefi.com/research">report</a> from web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi.</p>\r\n<p>With nearly <a href="http://and security services platform">$100 billion</a> of total value locked in web3 protocols, DeFi remains a primary target for hackers, accounting for 100% of the exploits identified by Immunefi in Q1, compared to zero for centralized (CeFi) platforms.</p>\r\n<p>The majority of the losses were lost by two projects alone, accounting for a combined $144.5 million, or 43%, of the total. An $81.7 million exploit of cross-chain bridge protocol <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269809/orbit-chains-bridge-reportedly-hacked-for-81-5-million">Orbit Bridge</a>, as New Year’s celebrations were underway, represented the largest attack. January witnessed the highest monthly losses in Q1 overall at $133 million.</p>\r\n<p>Book-ending the quarter, the recent $62 million exploit of Blast-based NFT game <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284883/web3-gaming-platform-munchables-loses-62-5-million-in-exploit-zachxbt">Munchables</a> was the second-largest attack. However, the funds were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284927/munchables-recovers-62-million-taken-in-security-breach">recovered</a> within 24 hours after the hacker agreed to relinquish the private keys to the wallet holding Munchables’ assets.</p>\r\n<p>In total, $73.9 million (22%) of the stolen funds in Q1 were recovered from seven of the exploits. The number of attacks also dropped 17.6% from 74 in Q1 2023 to 61 in Q1 this year.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_285315"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2570px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-285315 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Overview_Immunefi-_Crypto_Losses_in_Q1_2024-2024_pages-to-jpg-0017-scaled.jpg" alt="Crypto losses Q1 2024. Image: Immunefi." width="2560" height="1440" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Crypto losses Q1 2024. Image: <a href="http://immunefi.com/research">Immunefi</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>However, the $336.3 million in losses represents a 23.1% decrease compared to losses of $437.5 million in the same quarter last year. </p>\r\n<p>“While it's positive that overall losses have decreased, it's essential to note that DeFi faced significant challenges, accounting for 100% of total losses in Q1 2024,” Immunefi founder and CEO Mitchell Amador said. “Particularly, the ecosystem witnessed a considerable volume of losses due to private key compromises, emphasizing the critical need to secure both code and protocol infrastructure.”</p>\r\n<h2>Hacks dominate as Ethereum surpasses BNB Chain as most targeted network</h2>\r\n<p>Hacks dominated the losses in Q1, accounting for 95.6% ($321.6 million) of the total across 46 incidents, compared to cases of fraud, scams and rug pulls at 4.4% ($14.7 million) over 15 incidents.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum surpassed BNB Chain to become the most targeted chain again in Q1, with the two networks suffering the majority of the total losses at a combined 73%. </p>\r\n<p>Ethereum witnessed the most individual attacks, with 33 incidents — representing 51% of the losses. BNB Chain witnessed 12 attacks, representing 22% of exploited funds. Arbitrum, Solana, Optimism, Bitcoin, Blast, Polygon, Conflux Network and Base made up the remainder of the incidents.</p>\r\n<p>In December, Immunefi reported that crypto users had lost <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269349/crypto-users-lost-1-8-billion-in-2023-hacks-and-scams-immunefi-says">$1.8 billion</a> to hacks and scams for the whole of 2023.</p>\r\n<p>Immunefi claims to have paid more than <a href="https://immunefi.com/">$95 million</a> in bounties and saved over $25 billion in user funds across protocols like Chainlink, The Graph, Synthetix and MakerDAO.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>