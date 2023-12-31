Orbit Chain's bridge reportedly hacked for $81.5 million

Orbit Bridge, a cross-chain bridge protocol, has seen unusual outflows of $81.5 million in several cryptocurrencies in what appears to be a major hack.

In five separate transactions, each to a fresh wallet, the Orbit Bridge sent $50 million in stablecoins (30 million Tether, 10 million DAI, and 10 million USDC), 231 wBTC (about $10 million), and 9,500 eth (about $21.5 million). The hack was first noticed by X user Kgjr.

The bridge appears to have close ties to the Klaytn KLAY -2.62% ecosystem; Klaytn's explorer shows that 9 of the top 10 tokens on the network by circulating market cap are Orbit Bridge wrapped assets.

The exact nature of the hack remains unknown, and Orbit Chain was unable to be immediately reached for comment by The Block.

This is a developing story.