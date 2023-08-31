About Klaytn

Klaytn Price Data

Klaytn (KLAY) currently has a price of $0.19 and is down -3.60% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 82 with a market cap of $619.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.3B tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Klaytn is a South Korean blockchain platform and cryptocurrency developed by Kakao. Introduced in 2019, its objective is to provide a user-friendly and efficient environment for creating and implementing blockchain-based applications. By utilizing a hybrid design that combines the advantages of both public and private blockchains, Klaytn delivers high performance and scalability, capable of processing thousands of transactions per second. Its native cryptocurrency, KLAY, is utilized for transaction fees, decentralized application engagement, and incentivizing network participants. With a limited supply of 10 billion tokens, mining rewards, ecosystem development, and partnerships are among its allocations. Klaytn prioritizes user experience and accessibility, offering easy access to its services for developers and users alike. Additionally, the platform provides developer-friendly tools and resources to simplify the creation and deployment of decentralized applications.