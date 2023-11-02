About Swell Ethereum

Swell Ethereum Price Data

Swell Ethereum (SWETH) currently has a price of $2.1K and is down -0.033% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 319 with a market cap of $99.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $77.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 47.8K tokens out of a total supply of 47.8K tokens.

Swell Ethereum (SWETH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token built on the Ethereum blockchain that focuses on scalability, efficiency, privacy, and security. It aims to address the congestion and slow transaction times of the Ethereum blockchain through various advancements such as sharding and proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, enhancing scalability and reducing transaction fees. SWETH also prioritizes privacy by facilitating anonymous transactions and incorporating sophisticated encryption techniques to protect user data and funds. These unique features distinguish SWETH from other cryptocurrencies in the market.