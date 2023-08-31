WEMIX (WEMIX) currently has a price of $2.2 and is up 8.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 76 with a market cap of $722.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 329.1M tokens out of a total supply of 979.1M tokens.
WEMIX is a native token in the WEMIX platform, an ecosystem for blockchain-based gaming developed by Wemade Tree, a subsidiary of South Korean company Wemade. The token (ticker: WEMIX) is the primary currency in this ecosystem, supporting games, users, and developers. The platform seamlessly integrates gaming and blockchain technology, offering a range of blockchain games.
