All assets / Aerodrome Finance

0x940...d98631

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.67
-$0.062 (-3.58%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$686M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
410.5M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$52.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$2.31
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.7B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
991.1M
About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance Price Data

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) currently has a price of $1.67 and is down -3.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 123 with a market cap of $686M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $52.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 410.5M tokens out of a total supply of 991.1M tokens.

Aerodrome Finance is an advanced automated market maker (AMM) intended to be the main liquidity hub for Base.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

1 Aerodrome Finance = $1.67 United States Dollar (USD)
