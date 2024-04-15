About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance Price Data

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) currently has a price of $1.67 and is down -3.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 123 with a market cap of $686M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $52.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 410.5M tokens out of a total supply of 991.1M tokens.

Aerodrome Finance is an advanced automated market maker (AMM) intended to be the main liquidity hub for Base.