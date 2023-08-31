Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Celo

Celo (CELO) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.53
$0.0055 (1.04%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$275.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
518.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$11.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$9.82
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$531.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Celo

Celo Price Data

Celo (CELO) currently has a price of $0.53 and is up 1.039% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 160 with a market cap of $275.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $11.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 518.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Celo (CELO) is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem launched in April 2020 to increase financial inclusivity for the unbanked population. By utilizing digital currencies, it aims to enable secure and fast global transactions. Developed by cLabs, Celo supports stablecoins like Celo Dollar (cUSD) and Celo Euro (cEUR), which are pegged to their respective fiat equivalents.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

