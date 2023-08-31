Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Terra

Terra (LUNA) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.73
-$0.045 (-5.79%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$431.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
592.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$79.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$18.87
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$785.3M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.1B
About Terra

Terra Price Data

Terra (LUNA) currently has a price of $0.73 and is down -5.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 120 with a market cap of $431.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $79.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 592.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain protocol that facilitates stable global payments through fiat-pegged stablecoins. These stablecoins are tied to major global currencies and the network primarily targets e-commerce integration to boost adoption through collaborations with online platforms. However, the stablecoins relied on algorithms to maintain their peg, a move that spectacularly backfired, causing a major collapse.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
