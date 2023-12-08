About Jito

Jito Price Data

Jito (JTO) currently has a price of $3.34 and is up 59.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 145 with a market cap of $384.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 115M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Jito is a project on the Solana blockchain, focusing on Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). It aims to create a fairer and more secure environment on the Solana blockchain.

Jito Labs claims that validators running its software can earn more through MEV extraction than simply running a standard validator. Solana stakers can also stake their coins through Jito's liquid staking offering.

The Jito token is the governance token of the Jito project. The token went live with an airdrop on December 7, 2023. It saw $1 billion of trading volume in its first day of trading.