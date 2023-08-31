About PAX Gold

PAX Gold Price Data

PAX Gold (PAXG) currently has a price of $2K and is down -0.30% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 107 with a market cap of $468M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 231.4K tokens out of a total supply of 231.4K tokens.

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a cryptocurrency token backed by physical gold stored in Brink's vaults, providing investors an accessible and stable way to gain exposure to gold. PAXG, built on Ethereum, ensures transparency and secure transactions through smart contracts. It can be traded on various exchanges like any other cryptocurrency. As a regulated financial institution, Paxos provides reassurance regarding the legitimacy of PAXG, attracting investors looking to diversify and hedge against market volatility with gold, a safe haven asset.