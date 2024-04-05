<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Supreme Court of Montenegro overturned a decision made by the lower courts concerning the extradition of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon to the U.S. or South Korea. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kwon's extradition has been going back and forth for months. The Supreme Court said the law requires the minister of justice to make the decision, not the court, in a <a href="https://sudovi.me/vrhs/sadrzaj/QnEA"><span class="s2">press release</span></a> on Friday. This comes after Kwon was set to be <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281138/do-kwon-to-be-extradited-to-south-korea-after-court-reverses-extradition-to-us"><span class="s2">extradited</span></a> to South Korea last month, followed by court reversals and appeals by the former executive. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Kwon, who is facing criminal charges in both the U.S. and South Korea, was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222286/do-kwon-terra-luna-arrested-montenegro"><span class="s4">arrested</span></a></span><span class="s5"> in Montenegro in March 2023 for using a counterfeit passport while attempting to exit the country. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">Between the U.S. and South Korea, his lawyers have reportedly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284071/montenegro-prosecutor-contests-do-kwon-extradition"><span class="s2">preferred</span></a> his home country, where the maximum sentence for financial criminals typically ranges from 30 to 40 years, less than in the U.S. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Montenegro's government plans to approve extradition to the U.S., a person close to the matter told <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-05/do-kwon-may-be-extradited-to-us-after-montenegrin-top-court-acts?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;utm_content=crypto&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social"><span class="s2">Bloomberg</span></a> in late February. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">In New York</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Meanwhile, a civil case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission is forging ahead without Kwon in New York. The Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212695/sec-charges-terraform-and-do-kwon-post-terra-collapse"><span class="s2">charged</span></a> Terraform and Kwon in February 2023 over the algorithmic stablecoin Terra USD, which collapsed dramatically in 2022. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">The SEC said Terraform and Kwon <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212835/u-s-investigation-into-do-kwon-and-his-infamous-stablecoin-unveils-several-new-revelations"><span class="s2">misled</span></a> investors about the stability of Terra USD. One example includes Kwon and his team's claim that a Korean payments company called Chai was using the Terraform blockchain to settle millions of transactions. The SEC had said that wasn't true. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Closing arguments are being held and a verdict is expected as soon as Friday afternoon, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/zGuz"><span class="s2">reporting</span></a> from Coinage. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>