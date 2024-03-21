<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Montenegro’s Supreme State Prosecutor’s Office pushed back against the High Court’s decision to extradite Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, to his native South Korea instead of the U.S., according to a translation of its statement released on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The prosecutor’s office </span><a href="https://sudovi.me/vrdt/sadrzaj/W8V9"><span style="font-weight: 400;">claimed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the court exceeded the limits of its powers by conducting an “abbreviated” legal procedure in making Kwon’s extradition decision, a move it stated falls within the authority of the Ministry of Justice. The statement referred to the former Terraform leader by his initials, K.D.H., which correspond to his full name, Kwon Do-hyeong.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Wednesday, the Balkan country’s Appellate Court confirmed the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281138/do-kwon-to-be-extradited-to-south-korea-after-court-reverses-extradition-to-us"><span style="font-weight: 400;">High Court’s decision</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to extradite Kwon to South Korea, as it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283690/montenegro-appellate-court-rejects-do-kwons-appeal-of-south-korean-extradition"><span style="font-weight: 400;">rejected Kwon’s</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> latest appeal. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Between South Korea and the U.S., Kwon and his lawyers have reportedly preferred his home country, where the maximum sentence for financial criminals typically ranges from 30 to 40 years. In contrast, the U.S. follows a principle where the court can impose consecutive sentences for each crime of which a defendant is found guilty.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>The Crash</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Terraform Labs’ algorithmic stablecoin Terra and sister cryptocurrency Luna crashed in May 2022, wiping out over $40 billion worth of market capitalization in a matter of days. Since then, U.S. and South Korean authorities have sought Kwon and Terraform Labs on charges including fraud and violations of securities laws.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kwon, who has been a fugitive with an Interpol Red Notice issued for his arrest, was apprehended in Montenegro last March for attempting to travel with fake documents.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>