1inch (1INCH) currently has a price of $0.34 and is down -0.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 139 with a market cap of $354.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $37.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.5B tokens.
1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain that offers a decentralized exchange aggregator. This feature allows users to compare and find the most cost-effective swaps across various decentralized exchanges. With its sophisticated routing algorithm and use of smart contracts, 1inch optimizes trades by reducing slippage and saving costs. It also includes a governance token, 1INCH, which enables holders to actively participate in decision-making processes and contribute to the project's development and future direction. In summary, 1inch is a decentralized token on the Ethereum blockchain that offers a decentralized exchange aggregator. It optimizes trades and saves costs for users by utilizing a sophisticated routing algorithm and smart contracts. Additionally, it includes a governance token that enables holders to actively contribute to and participate in the project's decision-making processes.
