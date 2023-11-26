DYdX to unlock $500 million of tokens, 30% of supply

In the weeks ahead, a number of crypto projects will unlock significant quantities of tokens. Here's a breakdown of the most significant unlocks and airdrops for the month of December, according to TokenUnlocks data.

Leading the pack is decentralized exchange dYdX DYDX -4.29% , which will unlock 150 million tokens — or 30% of its tokens allocated to investors, founders, and past and future employees — on Dec. 1, midnight UTC. The tokens are worth $500 million at current prices, according to The Block's price data.

dYdX's price surged when it announced on January 25 of this year that the unlock, initially scheduled for February, would be delayed until December. The exchange recently took a $9 million hit to its insurance fund in what its CEO called a "targeted attack."

Next week, significant token unlocks include Optimism OP + , which will unlock 32.21 million tokens worth $58 million on Nov. 29, and 1inch 1INCH -3.65% , which will unlock 98.74 million tokens worth $34.5 million on Dec. 1, according to TokenUnlocks.

Rounding out the significant unlocks is Aptos APT -1.14% , which will unlock 24.84 million tokens worth $180 million at current prices on Dec. 12, and ApeCoin APE -4.40% , which will unlock 15.16 million tokens worth $25 million on Dec. 16, per TokenUnlocks and The Block's price data.

Airdrops

Jupiter, the DEX aggregator on Solana, announced today that the claim page for its upcoming airdrop will go live on Friday for users to check their token allocation. The exchange also detailed how it modified the allocation to account for bot activity and power users having multiple wallets.