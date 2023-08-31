About Optimism

Optimism Price Data

Optimism (OP) currently has a price of $1.37 and is down -4.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 44 with a market cap of 1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $130M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 880.4M tokens out of a total supply of 4.3B tokens.

Optimism (OP) is a cryptocurrency based on Layer 2 technology that addresses the scalability issues of blockchain platforms like Ethereum. It offers faster and cheaper transactions compared to the main Ethereum network. The OP token serves as a medium of exchange and a governance token, allowing users to participate in decision-making processes. Optimism focuses on reducing transaction costs, increasing throughput, and enhancing privacy and security through its decentralized architecture. It is compatible with Ethereum wallets and can be traded on decentralized exchanges.