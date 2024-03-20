<p>OP Labs, the core developer of Optimism, released fault proofs on the OP Sepolia testnet before their upcoming implementation on the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/251461/what-is-optimism-and-how-does-it-work#:~:text=The%20OP%20Mainnet%2C%20formerly%20called,of%20the%20main%20Ethereum%20layer.">OP Mainnet</a>.</p>\r\n<p>“Open-source, feature-complete fault proofs are live on OP Sepolia. With permissionless validation, anyone can participate in the system without an allowlist,” the firm stated.</p>\r\n<p>Fault proofs serve as security mechanism for Ethereum Layer 2 networks, enabling users to contest transactions that may be fraudulent or incorrect. They are critical in ensuring that off-chain transaction processing remains free from manipulation.</p>\r\n<p>The OP Mainnet currently lacks fault proofs, a cause for concern regarding the network’s security and decentralization. This implies that within the network, users are required to place their trust in block producers to submit accurate Layer 1 state roots. Additionally, the network depends on a security council of members for backups.</p>\r\n<p>Now, the project is also moving toward implementing them, having already used them on its Sepolia testnet.</p>\r\n<p>OP Mainnet uses scaling solution called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236277/optimism-changes-name-to-op-mainnet-in-line-with-superchain-vision">optimistic rollups</a> for its operation. This technology aggregates Ethereum transactions on a secondary off-chain layer and allows for cheaper transaction processing to address scalability concerns on Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p>OP Labs, the developer of OP Mainnet, also operates a development software stack known as the OP Stack, which enables developers to launch their own Layer 2 blockchains. Crypto exchange giant Coinbase developed its blockchain, called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283056/base-dencun-transactions-users-surge">Base</a>, using the OP Stack.</p>\r\n<p>Most optimistic rollup blockchains have yet to decentralize their networks with the help of incorporating fault proofs and maintaining decentralized contract upgrades. That said, OP Mainnet’s closest competitor, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282497/arbitrum-rolls-out-atlas-upgrade-integrating-use-of-blobs">Arbitrum</a>, already offers fault proofs.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>