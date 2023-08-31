Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
All assets / 1inch

1inch (1INCH) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.31
-$0.0065 (-2.05%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$323.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$43.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$8.65
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$465.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.5B
About 1inch

1inch Price Data

1inch (1INCH) currently has a price of $0.31 and is down -2.053% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 120 with a market cap of 323.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $43.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.5B tokens.

1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain that offers a decentralized exchange aggregator. This feature allows users to compare and find the most cost-effective swaps across various decentralized exchanges. With its sophisticated routing algorithm and use of smart contracts, 1inch optimizes trades by reducing slippage and saving costs. It also includes a governance token, 1INCH, which enables holders to actively participate in decision-making processes and contribute to the project's development and future direction. In summary, 1inch is a decentralized token on the Ethereum blockchain that offers a decentralized exchange aggregator. It optimizes trades and saves costs for users by utilizing a sophisticated routing algorithm and smart contracts. Additionally, it includes a governance token that enables holders to actively contribute to and participate in the project's decision-making processes.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

