All assets / Dymension

Dymension (DYM) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$7.18
$0.025 (0.34%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.1B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
146M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$99.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$8.22
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$7.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Dymension

Dymension Price Data

Dymension (DYM) currently has a price of $7.18 and is up 0.34% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 75 with a market cap of $1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $99.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 146M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Dymension is a network designed to natively support Layer 2 networks known as rollups. By creating the network with rollups in mind, it should allow for an optimal system. Plus, it has support for the messaging protocol IBC, enabling the rollups to connect to one another and all other IBC-supported blockchains.

The core focus of supporting so many rollups is that each one will be for its own application (a bit similar to how each Cosmos blockchain is for its own application). Instead of having multiple application-specific blockchains, Dymension will support lots of application-specific rollups — colloquially known as rollapps.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Dymension = $7.18 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy DYM
