Osmosis (OSMO) currently has a price of $0.70 and is up 1.52% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 116 with a market cap of $440.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $9.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 630.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.
Osmosis (OSMO) is an automated market maker protocol for Cosmos. It enhances liquidity between sovereign blockchains by facilitating seamless on-chain trading through advanced pool and liquidity management tools. Osmosis promotes interoperability by enabling different Cosmos blockchains to interact and function together smoothly.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.