Golem

Golem (GLM) USD Price

$0.24
-$0.0018 (-0.73%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$238.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$4.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.32
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$238.6M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Golem

Golem Price Data

Golem (GLM) currently has a price of $0.24 and is down -0.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 178 with a market cap of $238.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Golem (GLM) is a decentralized marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain that connects idle computing resources worldwide to create a global supercomputer. Users can rent out their computational power in exchange for GLM tokens, the native currency of the network. GLM tokens can also be earned by providers who contribute their idle computing resources. The network uses a Proof-of-Work mechanism for secure validation and settlement. Golem's decentralized architecture enhances security and resiliency, while its various use cases, such as CGI rendering and machine learning, aim to democratize access to computational resources.


