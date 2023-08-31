About WOO Network

WOO Network Price Data

WOO Network (WOO) currently has a price of $0.21 and is down -0.069% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 129 with a market cap of $380.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $13M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 2.2B tokens.

WOO Network is a deep liquidity network powered by the WOO token, created by Kronos Research. This network aims to connect centralized exchanges and decentralized finance platforms, facilitating the integration of traders, arbitrageurs, and liquidity providers.