<p>Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is <a href="https://status.coinbase.com/">experiencing</a> a “system-wide outage,” and the company is investigating the issue.</p>\r\n<p>The exchange stated in an X <a href="https://x.com/CoinbaseSupport/status/1790239326321733819">post</a> that its team is working on a solution. “Your funds are safe,” the firm added.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase’s <a href="https://coinbase.com/">website</a> currently displays a “503 Service Temporarily Unavailable” alert when accessed.</p>\r\n<p>The crypto exchange previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280475/coinbase-glitch-shows-0-balances-again-amid-soaring-bitcoin-prices-and-trading-volume">encountered</a> a temporary technical glitch in March when its trading platform experienced problems amid heavy trading, including showing some users that their account balance was $0.</p>\r\n<p><em>Update: Coinbase <a href="https://x.com/CoinbaseSupport/status/1790284475055669684">noted</a> at 3:34 a.m. ET that it was fully recovered.</em></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>