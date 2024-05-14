<p>LayerZero Labs co-founder and CEO Bryan Pellegrino <a href="https://x.com/PrimordialAA/status/1790033102837797069">said</a> on X that up to 100,000 addresses have self-reported as the initiative to curb Sybil activity on the project’s airdrop comes to an end.</p>\r\n<p>LayerZero Labs, known for being the core contributor to LayerZero interoperability protocol, recently implemented a self-reporting mechanism as part of its strategy to combat the prevalent issue of Sybil attacks — where individuals create multiple accounts to unfairly influence token airdrops.</p>\r\n<p>The team promised participants 15% of their intended token allocation for coming forward, no questions asked. The other option was for those users to receive no allocation. The response to this has been substantial, with 100,000 addresses being reported.</p>\r\n<p>Pellegrino further noted the importance of the collected data, stating that it will be invaluable in identifying other participants who use similar methods and software for such activities.</p>\r\n<p>“My intuition is that a confirmed data set of 100,000+ is going to be extremely powerful in finding others either using same software or similar methodologies. Can’t wait to see what it yields,” Pellegrino <a href="https://twitter.com/PrimordialAA/status/1790035982084960507">said</a>.</p>\r\n<p>LayerZero allows users to move assets and data across different chains. It completed the first <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292084/layerzero-labs-finalizes-initial-snapshot-for-potential-airdrop?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">snapshot</a> on May 1 related to a potential airdrop distribution to community members.</p>\r\n<p>The snapshot — the final point at which transactions count for eligibility of the airdrop — found that 6 million unique wallet addresses had interacted with LayerZero. However, in the hopes of curbing the ills of Sybil activity, LayerZero Labs offered an incentive, asking Sybil users to self-report within the next two weeks.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>