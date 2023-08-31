About XDC Network

XDC Network Price Data

XDC Network (XDC) currently has a price of $0.048 and is down -1.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 79 with a market cap of $670.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 13.9B tokens out of a total supply of 37.9B tokens.

The XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain technology powered by the XDC token. It enables industrial applications and combines public and private blockchains in a unique architecture. The XDC token is used for smart contracts, transactions, and rewards in the XinFin network.