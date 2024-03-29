About MANTRA

MANTRA Price Data

MANTRA (OM) currently has a price of $0.70 and is down -0.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 176 with a market cap of $568.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $24.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 810.7M tokens out of a total supply of 888.9M tokens.

MANTRA is a Layer 1 blockchain that prioritizes security and compliance with real-world regulatory requirements. It is designed to cater to both institutions and developers, offering a permissionless infrastructure that supports permissioned applications. The blockchain is developed using the Cosmos SDK, is compatible with Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), and supports CosmWasm.