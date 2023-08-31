About Terra Luna Classic

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) currently has a price of $0.00012 and is down -1.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 78 with a market cap of $678.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $156.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.8T tokens out of a total supply of 6.8T tokens.

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is a decentralized finance token within the Terra ecosystem. It operates on a two-token system, with LUNC serving as the governance token. This enables LUNC holders to actively participate in the decision-making process of the network, including suggesting and voting on alterations to the ecosystem. Additionally, LUNC acts as a stablecoin, maintaining a value that is linked to a traditional financial asset.