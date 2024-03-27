<p>Munchables, a gaming platform based on Blast, saw the return of $62 million in ETH to a multisig wallet after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284883/web3-gaming-platform-munchables-loses-62-5-million-in-exploit-zachxbt?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">experiencing</a> a significant financial setback due to unauthorized transactions yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>The episode began with Munchables announcing a security issue, with suspicions pointing towards an internal team member. Investigative efforts led by on-chain detective ZachXBT hinted that the individual in question could be linked to North Korean hackers.</p>\r\n<p>Centralized control within the project's smart contracts had granted the said developer the ability to transfer funds into their control, a power exploited in this case.</p>\r\n<p>Subsequently, Munchables shared an update <a href="https://twitter.com/_munchables_/status/1772846122236862789">revealing</a> that the developer had consented to relinquish the keys to all Munchables' assets unconditionally.</p>\r\n<p>In an act of restitution, the developer returned the stolen funds. A total of 17,412.6 ETH, valued at about $62.8 million, was sent back to a 2/3 multisig wallet, as <a href="https://twitter.com/blocksecteam/status/1772869982445051923?s=61&amp;t=1fHi7_freu2FSc445GVtUg">noted</a> by security firm BlockSec. The multisig wallet now holds $97 million in total funds, including the recovered $62 million and the funds that were not impacted.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>