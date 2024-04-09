KIKI World, a blockchain-based community commerce firm, raised $7 million in a funding round.

a16z crypto and The Estée Lauder Companies' New Incubation Ventures participated in the round, which received additional support from Double Down, 2Punks Capital, Advancit, RedDao, OrangeDao and the NFT influencer GMoney.

KIKI World offers users blockchain-based rewards, collectibles and community experiences centered around beauty products. The firm uses web3 infrastructure to help get customer input on new products, particularly in cosmetics, fragrances and other items. Customers vote on what products they want to see and earn points and digital tokens. The firm intends to launch a new platform allowing creators, brands and fans to launch engagement campaigns and perks in April 2024.

"KIKI's founding team brings a complementary mix of experiences across beauty and tech. It's been rewarding to see their dedication to bringing their expertise to web3 and seeing them grow from a participant in our Crypto Startup Accelerator program to now fostering a thriving KIKI community," said Arianna Simpson, general partner